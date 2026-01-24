Listen to this post

School closures are starting to come in Monday due to Georgia’s impending ice storm. Below are the closures we know about so far.

Marietta City Schools Closed: Marietta City Schools will be closed on Monday. All school-based activities, including athletics and extracurricular activities, are also canceled for Monday. As for Tuesday, it’s too early to make that call. We can see obvious cold temperatures predicted for Tuesday morning; however, the decision will be based on road conditions and the status of other metro districts

Gwinnett County Schools – Digital Learning Day: Due to the potential for severe weather, Monday, January 26, 2026, will be a Digital Learning Day in Gwinnett County Public Schools. All school buildings will be closed, with no in-person activities or meal services.

Fulton County Schools: Fulton County Schools will have a digital learning day on Monday.

UGA: UGA will have no in-person classes on Monday.

Floyd County Schools: Floyd County Schools will be closed on Monday, January 26. All school activities, events, and extracurricular practices are also canceled for the day.



