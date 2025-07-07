Temperatures could feel like 105 degrees across parts of Georgia while storms bring severe weather risks through the weekend.

⛈️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms will hit far north Georgia and south-central Georgia today. Heat index values could reach 100 to 104 degrees along and south of Interstate 85.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🌡️ Why It Matters: The dangerous heat can cause serious health problems, especially for kids, older adults, and people who work outside. Combined with possible severe storms, this week could be risky for many Georgians.

🔥 The Heat Gets Worse: Starting Tuesday, the heat will become more dangerous across central and eastern Georgia. Heat index values could climb to 100 to 105 degrees or higher through Saturday. Weather officials may issue Heat Advisories to warn people about the extreme conditions.

⚡ Storm Threat Grows: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will become more common as the week goes on. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, some storms could turn strong to severe each day through Sunday.

🏠 The Big Picture: This weather pattern shows how Georgia summers can quickly become dangerous. The combination of extreme heat and severe storm potential means residents need to stay alert and have plans ready. Heat-related illnesses spike during these conditions, and severe storms can bring damaging winds, hail, and flooding.