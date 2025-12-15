Georgia is facing dangerous wind chills that could harm people, pets, and property.

What’s Happening: A Cold Weather Advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasts until 8 a.m. Monday across the state. Wind chill temperatures will drop to between 8 and 18 degrees, with some areas in the north Georgia mountains feeling as cold as 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

What is Wind Chill?: Wind Chill describes what the air feels like to human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing on the skin. The higher the wind and the colder the temperature, the higher the wind chill.

What’s Important: Weather officials warn residents to protect the “4 Ps” during the cold snap: people, pets, plants, and pipes. The dangerous cold could cause frostbite and hypothermia to anyone exposed for too long.

The Timeline: The cold weather will be short-lived. Temperatures will gradually warm back to normal levels for mid-December by the middle of next week.

What To Do: Bring pets inside. Cover or bring in sensitive plants. Let faucets drip to prevent pipes from freezing. Dress in layers if you must go outside.