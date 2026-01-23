Listen to this post

Fulton County Schools will operate as a remote learning and remote workday Monday, Jan. 26, as a winter storm system is forecast to bring icy road conditions to metro Atlanta.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service forecasts icy road conditions and other impacts may extend into Monday. All Fulton County Schools buildings and administrative offices will be closed Monday. Weekend activities scheduled to begin after 12 p.m. Saturday and all activities Sunday have been canceled.

What’s Important: Students will participate in asynchronous remote learning Monday. Teachers will communicate with parents and students about assignments and expectations. All after-school meetings, extended day programs, clubs, athletic practices and events are canceled.

How This Affects Real People: Students will learn from home Monday instead of attending school in person. Parents should expect communication from teachers about what their children need to do. Employees will work from home unless they are assigned to safety, operations or recovery roles.

What Employees Should Know: All employees will work remotely Monday and will receive guidance from their principal or supervisor about work expectations. Employees assigned to safety, operations or recovery roles will be contacted directly by their supervisor. Employees with questions should contact their supervisor.

The Forecast: The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm system will affect metro Atlanta this weekend. Updated forecasts indicate icy road conditions and other impacts may extend into Monday.

The Statewide Response: Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday ahead of Winter Storm Fern, which runs through Jan. 29. A winter storm watch is in effect for much of North Georgia from Saturday night through Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain across areas north of I-20, with precipitation likely beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday evening.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”