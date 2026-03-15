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A freeze watch covers a large part of Georgia, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued the watch for counties across northern, central, and parts of eastern and western Georgia. Temperatures could fall as low as 20 degrees in some areas.

What’s Important: The watch runs from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and sensitive plants and may damage unprotected outdoor pipes.

How This Affects Real People: Residents should cover or bring in tender plants before Monday. To protect pipes, wrap them, drain them, or let faucets drip slowly.

By the Numbers: More than 80 Georgia counties are under the watch.