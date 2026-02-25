Listen to this post

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of southeast Georgia, effective from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

What’s Happening: Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 30 degrees overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning across 11 Georgia counties. The warning covers Baker, Pierce, Brantley, inland Glynn, Clinch, inland Camden, northern Ware, northeastern Charlton, southern Ware, western Charlton, and Union counties.

What’s Important: The freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures will kill unprotected plants and potentially harm outdoor animals. A freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to fall to 32 degrees or below for a significant period.

How This Affects Real People: Residents should bring outdoor pets inside or provide adequate shelter. Tender plants should be covered or moved indoors. Young children, elderly residents, and people experiencing homelessness are especially vulnerable to cold temperatures and should take precautions or seek shelter.

The Path Forward: The warning expires at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Residents in affected counties should take protective measures for plants and animals before temperatures drop overnight Tuesday.