The National Weather Service expanded winter storm warnings and advisories across Georgia on Friday morning, increasing the area expected to receive significant snowfall beginning late Friday evening.

What’s Happening: Winter storm warnings now cover eastern Georgia, including portions of the Atlanta metro area, where 2 to 6 inches of snow is forecast. Winter weather advisories cover western and portions of central Georgia, including the rest of the Atlanta metro area, where up to 1 inch of snow is expected. The warnings and advisories are in effect from late Friday evening through Saturday evening.

What’s Important: Snow is expected to rapidly stick to roads and bridges due to temperatures in the 20s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast across the area, which could cause blowing snow and poor visibility. The National Weather Service warns that travel conditions will be difficult, with slick roadways expected wherever snow accumulates.

How This Affects Real People: Roads and bridges will become hazardous as snow sticks to surfaces. Travel is expected to be very difficult to impossible in warning areas and difficult in advisory areas. The Friday evening commute could be impacted as snow begins.

The Path Forward: Dangerous cold will follow the snow. Wind chills are forecast to drop as low as 5 below zero to 5 above zero in some areas Saturday night and Sunday morning, creating conditions where frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This extreme cold could strain heating systems and increase risks for vulnerable populations, particularly if power outages occur in areas with heavy snow accumulation.

The Expanded Warning Area: The winter storm warning area now includes eastern Georgia and portions of the Atlanta metro area. The winter weather advisory area covers western and portions of central Georgia, including the rest of the Atlanta metro area. The National Weather Service issued the expansion Friday morning.

The Timing: Most snowfall will occur between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, according to earlier forecasts. Snow is expected to begin late Friday evening across the warning and advisory areas.

Safety Guidance: The National Weather Service advises residents to delay all travel if possible. Those who must go outside should dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves. Water pipes could rupture during extended freezing temperatures. Residents should wrap, drain, or allow pipes to drip slowly and protect outdoor pets and tender plants.