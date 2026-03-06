Dense fog is affecting large parts of Georgia Friday morning, with some areas seeing visibility drop to a quarter mile or less.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has issued alerts covering dozens of Georgia counties, stretching from the coast to central parts of the state. The most serious alert, a Dense Fog Advisory, covers several southeast Georgia counties and is in effect until 9 a.m.

Affected Georgia counties include:

Southeast Georgia (Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 a.m.): Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Atkinson, Pierce, Echols, Clinch, Northern Ware, Southern Ware

Southeast Georgia (Special Weather Statement, until 9 a.m.): Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Bryan, Chatham, Long, Liberty, McIntosh

Central Georgia (Special Weather Statement, until 11 a.m.): Troup, Meriwether, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

What’s Important: The Dense Fog Advisory is the highest-level alert issued. It means visibility has fallen to around a quarter mile or less. The Special Weather Statements warn that fog may become locally dense, with visibility dropping below half a mile in some spots.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers across a wide stretch of Georgia face hazardous road conditions Friday morning. Weather officials advise slowing down, using low-beam headlights, and leaving extra space between vehicles.

The Path Forward: All alerts expire by 11 a.m. The central Georgia fog is expected to lift after that time.