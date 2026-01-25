Listen to this post

Flooding is occurring on both directions of Ga. 400 south of Northridge on Sunday afternoon as rain and ice continue to bring down trees across the area.

What’s Happening: Ga. 400 northbound and southbound lanes are experiencing flooding south of Northridge. Trees continue to fall across roads as rain and ice accumulate. Roads are mostly passable but not safe.

What’s Important: The flooding comes as freezing rain continues across northeast Georgia, where ice storm warnings remain in effect for 32 counties until 10 a.m. Monday. Additional freezing rain accumulations of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected in areas that stay below freezing. State troopers responded to 653 calls and 17 traffic crashes by noon Sunday in storm-affected areas.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers on Ga. 400 face flooded roadways and the risk of falling trees. The combination of flooding and ice creates dangerous driving conditions.

The Path Forward: Ice storm warnings continue through Monday morning, meaning hazardous road conditions will persist through the Monday morning commute. Additional ice accumulation this afternoon will compound existing dangerous conditions.