Heavy rain is likely across parts of east and central Georgia through 2 a.m. Sunday. Slow storms could park over the same towns and drop more than 4 inches of rain in a hurry.

What It Means For You: Streets, creeks, and small rivers can flood fast. If you drive, you may find washouts and deep water where you do not expect it.

What’s Happening:

The National Weather Service says many areas will see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with more than 4 inches where storms stall. Cities in the watch area include places like Macon, Augusta, Dublin, and nearby communities toward Savannah.

Between The Lines: Storms that do not move are the main threat. Flash flooding can happen in minutes on busy roads, underpasses, and low spots.

The Big Picture: Warm, humid air is feeding daily storms. When those storms sit over one spot, drains cannot keep up. That is when water rises fast and puts people at risk.

What You Can Do Now:

Do not drive through water. Turn around, do not drown.

Avoid low spots, underpasses, and roads next to creeks.

Give yourself extra time to travel. Expect road closures.

Clear leaves from street drains if you can do so safely.

Keep phones charged and weather alerts on.

The Sources: National Weather Service