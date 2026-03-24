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Dry vegetation, low humidity, and gusty winds have created elevated fire conditions across a large part of Georgia today, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: Special Weather Statements are in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for dozens of counties across northern, northeastern, and central Georgia. The alerts warn that outdoor fires can spread quickly and get out of control.

What’s Important: Humidity levels of 25 percent or lower are expected to last four or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Dry vegetation, which can catch and carry fire easily, has built up across the region after days of breezy, low-humidity weather.

By the Numbers: Wind speeds of 7 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph are expected across north and central Georgia. In the CSRA, the region around Augusta near the Georgia-South Carolina border, winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are expected through mid-afternoon.

What We Know: The following Georgia counties are under at least one Special Weather Statement today:

North Georgia mountains and foothills: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin

Northeast Georgia: Hart, Elbert, Lincoln, McDuffie, Wilkes, Oglethorpe, Clarke, Oconee

Metro Atlanta and surrounding counties: Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, South Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Carroll, Douglas, Haralson

East-central Georgia: Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Warren, Taliaferro, Greene, Morgan

How This Affects Real People: Anyone in the affected counties should check with local burn permitting authorities before starting any outdoor fire today. The National Weather Service says fires can catch and spread quickly under current conditions.

The Path Forward: The statements expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service notes that fuels will remain dry even as wind conditions ease later in the day.