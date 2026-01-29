Listen to this post

A warming center will open Friday and Saturday evening in Woodstock for people who need shelter during the dangerous cold weather expected this weekend.

What’s Happening: First Baptist Church Woodstock will open its lower level Community Care Center at 11905 Highway 92 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31. Guests must leave by 8 a.m. the following morning. The Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County is partnering with local churches to operate the station.

What’s Important: Wind chills are forecast to drop to dangerous levels this weekend, ranging from 5 degrees below zero to the lower teens above zero on Saturday, then plunging to 10 degrees below zero to the single digits above zero Saturday night into Sunday morning in some areas. A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to northeast Georgia beginning Friday evening.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone without adequate shelter can go to the warming station during the open hours. The station is open to all people who need a warm place to stay during the dangerous cold.

The Details: The warming station is located in Building B at First Baptist Church Woodstock. Signs will direct people to the Community Care Center. People with questions can call 770-406-6161.