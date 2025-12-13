A cold weather advisory is in effect Sunday night through Monday morning, with dangerously low wind chills expected across southeast Georgia. Bulloch County officials say a warming shelter will be open for anyone who needs a safe place to stay.
What’s Happening: Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management say Pittman Park United Methodist Church will provide temporary shelter as temperatures drop through Tuesday night.
- Wind chills are expected between 11 and 20 degrees.
- Prolonged exposure could lead to hypothermia.
What’s Important: Officials urge residents to check on neighbors and help anyone without reliable heat find shelter during the cold snap.
The Timeline: The cold weather advisory runs from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, with cold conditions expected to continue through Tuesday night.
What You Can Do: Anyone needing shelter can go directly to Pittman Park United Methodist Church or contact local public safety officials for help.