A cold weather advisory is in effect Sunday night through Monday morning, with dangerously low wind chills expected across southeast Georgia. Bulloch County officials say a warming shelter will be open for anyone who needs a safe place to stay.

What’s Happening: Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management say Pittman Park United Methodist Church will provide temporary shelter as temperatures drop through Tuesday night.

Wind chills are expected between 11 and 20 degrees.

Prolonged exposure could lead to hypothermia.

What’s Important: Officials urge residents to check on neighbors and help anyone without reliable heat find shelter during the cold snap.

The Timeline: The cold weather advisory runs from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, with cold conditions expected to continue through Tuesday night.

What You Can Do: Anyone needing shelter can go directly to Pittman Park United Methodist Church or contact local public safety officials for help.