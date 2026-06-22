Two separate storm systems are moving through Georgia Monday afternoon, putting people in south Georgia and the west Atlanta suburbs at risk of damaging winds, lightning, and street flooding.

What’s Happening: A line of strong thunderstorms is pushing east through south Georgia at 20 to 30 mph. Radar tracked the line at 4:31 p.m. stretching from near Mystic to northeast of Nashville to east of Pavo to near Thomasville. A separate storm was moving northeast at 35 mph through the west Atlanta suburbs, spotted at 4:21 p.m. over Lowell, about 7 miles southeast of Carrollton.

South Georgia — counties and towns in the path: The south Georgia alert covers Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Cook, Berrien, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, and Lanier counties. Towns in the path include Nashville, Adel, Valdosta, Thomasville, Ocilla, Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Enigma, Ray City, Alapaha, Mystic, Remerton, Meigs, and Dasher. Moody Air Force Base and I-75 at Exit 16 are also in the storm’s path.

West Atlanta suburbs — counties and towns in the path: The west metro alert covers Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, Heard, and Coweta counties. Towns in the path include Newnan, Carrollton, the City of South Fulton, Villa Rica, Palmetto, Whitesburg, Roopville, Chattahoochee Hill, Clem, Winston, Campbellton, Madras, and Byers Crossroads.

By the Numbers:

South Georgia: gusts up to 50 mph; alert expires 5:30 p.m.

West Atlanta suburbs: gusts up to 40 mph; alert expires 5:00 p.m.

Both storm systems moving at 20 to 35 mph

What This Means for You: If you are outside in any of these areas, go inside now. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Drivers in the west Atlanta suburbs should slow down — heavy rain may cause street flooding and make it harder to control your vehicle.

The Path Forward: The west Atlanta suburbs alert expires at 5:00 p.m. The south Georgia alert runs until 5:30 p.m. Both storms are moving quickly, but new alerts can be issued if conditions change.