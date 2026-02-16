Listen to this post

Patchy dense fog is reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile across parts of north Georgia Monday morning, with conditions expected to improve after 10 a.m.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for 23 counties across north Georgia, warning drivers of hazardous visibility conditions through mid-morning.

Where It’s Affecting: The fog is impacting metro Atlanta counties including DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale and Newton, along with north Georgia counties like Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Barrow and Walton. Northeast Georgia counties including Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Butts, Jasper and Putnam are also affected.

Driving Safety: The National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra distance between vehicles when traveling through fog.

The Timeline: Fog should lift after 10 a.m. Monday as temperatures rise.