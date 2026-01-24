Listen to this post

Delta Air Lines has cancelled three flights at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport as a winter storm brings freezing precipitation across Georgia this weekend.

What’s Happening

The airline cancelled two flights Friday and one flight Saturday at the coastal Georgia airport.

The cancelled flights are:

Friday, Jan. 24: Flight 5464, scheduled to depart at 5:46 p.m.

Flight 5464, scheduled to depart at 5:46 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Flight 5360, scheduled to arrive at 9:18 p.m.

Flight 5360, scheduled to arrive at 9:18 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Flight 4850, scheduled to depart at 7:31 a.m.

What’s Important

The cancellations come as Winter Storm Fern moves across Georgia, bringing freezing rain, sleet and ice accumulation to multiple regions. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday that runs through Jan. 29.

The National Weather Service issued ice storm warnings for 32 Georgia counties, primarily in the northern and northeastern parts of the state. The warnings remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

Brunswick is located on Georgia’s coast, outside the ice storm warning area.

How This Affects Real People

Passengers with cancelled flights can rebook through the Delta app or delta.com. The airport is advising travelers to check flight status before heading to the terminal.

Airlines typically cancel flights preemptively when weather conditions affect connecting hubs or crew positioning, even when conditions at the departure airport remain clear.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”