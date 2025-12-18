Dreams of a snowy Christmas morning in Georgia may be fading as warmer weather is expected to settle in around the holiday.
What’s Happening: Forecasts for the days leading up to Christmas show temperatures running well above normal across the Southeast, including Georgia.
- Highs are expected in the 60s to lower 70s.
- That puts temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than what is typical for late December.
What’s Important: With temperatures staying that warm, snow is not likely. Forecasters are also not expecting stormy weather for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at this time.
The Timeline: The forecast covers December 23 through December 27, which includes both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Big Picture: National outlook maps show above-normal temperatures covering much of the southern United States. Fair weather is currently expected through the Christmas holiday, reducing the chances of winter weather across Georgia.