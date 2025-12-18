Dreams of a snowy Christmas morning in Georgia may be fading as warmer weather is expected to settle in around the holiday.

What’s Happening: Forecasts for the days leading up to Christmas show temperatures running well above normal across the Southeast, including Georgia.

Highs are expected in the 60s to lower 70s.

That puts temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than what is typical for late December.

What’s Important: With temperatures staying that warm, snow is not likely. Forecasters are also not expecting stormy weather for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at this time.

The Timeline: The forecast covers December 23 through December 27, which includes both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Big Picture: National outlook maps show above-normal temperatures covering much of the southern United States. Fair weather is currently expected through the Christmas holiday, reducing the chances of winter weather across Georgia.