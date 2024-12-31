Could Atlanta Really Get a Foot of Snow in January?

A European weather model suggests Atlanta could see up to a foot of snow in about 10 days. But the National Weather Service in Peachtree City is pushing back against early predictions, calling them unreliable this far out.

What Weather Officials Say: The National Weather Service says snowfall forecasts more than a week ahead lack accuracy. They stress that current models show trends toward colder weather, but exact snowfall amounts cannot be predicted yet. Officials say even minor changes in temperature can determine whether the area sees snow, rain, or nothing at all.

Why It Matters: With memories of past winter storms, residents may be quick to prepare for major snowfall. Weather officials warn that focusing on specific numbers at this stage can be misleading. Instead, they advise watching for updated forecasts as the potential storm approaches.

What’s Next: Forecasters expect colder-than-normal temperatures in early January. If moisture patterns align, conditions could favor snow. Updated models in the coming days should provide clearer details.

For now, the National Weather Service recommends following trends and checking back for updates as January progresses.