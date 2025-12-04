The City of Warner Robins canceled today’s Winter Bazaar because of expected bad weather, disappointing residents who were looking forward to the holiday gathering at Perkins Park.

What’s Happening: The event was supposed to run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Perkins Park. City officials made the decision to cancel after reviewing the weather forecast showing inclement conditions expected throughout the day.

What’s Important: The cancellation means families won’t get to enjoy the traditional holiday market and festivities that were planned for this afternoon and evening. However, city officials emphasized that Warner Robins’ holiday celebrations aren’t over yet.

What’s Next: The city’s Christmas Parade is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. Warner Robins Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services said they will share updates about the parade as the date approaches. Officials encouraged residents to stay tuned for information about whether the parade will go on as planned.