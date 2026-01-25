Listen to this post

Augusta activated warming shelters Saturday and Sunday as the city prepares for an ice storm expected to bring freezing rain and ice accumulation beginning Saturday evening.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Augusta. Freezing rain is expected to start Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. Ice accumulation between 0.15 inches and 0.24 inches is forecast. Refreeze potential remains low Sunday night.

What’s Important: Residents seeking overnight shelter must obtain a shelter clearance. Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, a deputy will be on-site at May Park to assist individuals and provide necessary documentation. Shelter assistance is also available by phone at 706-821-1080, option 4.

How This Affects Real People: Residents without adequate heating can access warming shelters Saturday and Sunday. Augusta Transit will provide free transportation to overnight warming shelters between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday. Residents must call 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m. to arrange transportation.

The Shelters: Overnight warming shelters are located at Augusta Rescue Mission at 526 Walker Street and Salvation Army Center of Hope at 1384 Greene Street. May Park Community Center at 622 4th Street serves as an alternate location with check-in between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. May Park will also operate as a daytime warming center Saturday and Sunday between noon and 5 p.m.

Transportation Details: Augusta Transit will pick up residents at Broad Street Transfer Facility at 1546 Broad Street and May Park Community Center at 622 4th Street. Residents may use Augusta Transit’s normal routes during standard operating hours to reach the daytime warming center.

Reporting Problems: Residents can report road hazards through the MyAugusta 311 mobile app, the Augusta 311 web portal, or by calling 706-821-2300 for those outside Richmond County.

