The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is monitoring a winter storm forecast for this weekend and has created a webpage to provide updated information about the storm’s effects and local responses.

What’s Happening: The Athens area is under a Winter Storm Watch from late Friday evening until Monday morning. ACCGov has created a webpage at www.accgov.com/weather with updated information about the storm’s effects on Athens-Clarke County, local responses and resources. The site includes information about who to call for urgent issues during the storm, including fallen trees, blocked roadways and traffic signal issues.

What’s Important: Emergency resources and shelters are listed at www.accgov.com/shelter and will be updated throughout the weekend and winter months. Residents can visit www.accgov.com/shelter or text ACCSHELTER to 888777 to receive text messages about shelter locations.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who rely on electricity for medical equipment should make alternate arrangements in case power is out for an extended period. Residents should plan for power outages during below-freezing temperatures.

What to Prepare: The Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends creating a family communications plan in case members are in different areas when emergency situations occur, preparing a ready kit with supplies for the entire family for three days, and staying informed about severe weather situations. The ACCGov EMA recommends residents have on hand flashlights, extra batteries, warm clothing, non-perishable snacks and food items, and any needed medication.

The Broader Context: Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday ahead of Winter Storm Fern, which runs through Jan. 29. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for metro Atlanta and parts of central and east Georgia, warning of significant ice accumulation and hazardous travel conditions from Saturday through Monday. The University of Georgia announced there will be no in-person classes Monday, Jan. 26, and is encouraging students to return home for the weekend after classes end Friday.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”