Winter Weather Forces Fulton School Board to Cancel Retreat

The Fulton County Board of Education won’t be gathering for its planned working retreat this week.

According to the school system, the two-day retreat scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27 has been canceled. The decision comes as a winter weather system moves through the area.

School officials say they will notify the public if the retreat is rescheduled. No new date has been set.

The retreat was intended to give board members dedicated time to discuss long-term planning and policy matters away from the regular meeting schedule.

Fulton County Schools serves approximately 86,000 students across 102 schools. The system spans 14 cities throughout the county, making it Georgia’s fourth largest school district.

Gwinnett County Closures and Delays

Please be aware of the following service and facility changes resulting from the Ice Storm Warning impacting Gwinnett County:

Gwinnett County Courts

• Gwinnett County Courts will be closed on Monday, January 26, due to inclement weather. All court hearings and trials are canceled.

The courthouse will be closed for court business, including courts located in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, the Nash Court Building, the Recorder’s Court and Juvenile Court Building, as well as the Clerk of Court and Probate Court.

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center building will remain open only as a warming and electronic charging station for residents and for essential workers. No court services will be available.

Ride Gwinnett service operations

• Ride Gwinnett will not operate local, microtransit, or paratransit service on Saturday, January 24.

Park and Community Services facilities and events

• All Parks and Recreation and Community Services facilities, with the exception of those serving as warming stations, will close at 3:00pm Saturday, January 24. This includes the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.

• Shorty’s 40th Birthday event at Shorty Howell Park originally scheduled for January 24 has been moved to February 21. Astro Adventure Night scheduled for January 24 at Rhodes Jordan Park is canceled.

Tax Commissioner’s Office

• All Tax Commissioner offices, including all DMV offices, will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026. Online services will remain accessible during the closure. For additional information, online services, and the latest updates on closures and delays, visit GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.

