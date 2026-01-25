Listen to this post

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a clarification Sunday about severe weather forecasts for central Georgia, addressing confusion about which areas could see thunderstorms versus ice.

What’s Happening: The agency posted on social media that uncertainty remains about how far north severe weather could extend Sunday afternoon. The forecast depends on how a cold air mass retreats as a warm front moves northward.

What’s Important: Ice storm warnings remain in effect for areas along and north of I-20 until Monday. The weather service is still forecasting significant and potentially crippling ice accumulations across north and northeast Georgia through Sunday night. The question is how much temperatures will warm Sunday afternoon in central Georgia.

The Uncertainty: If cold air retreats further north, thunderstorms could extend into areas shown in dark green on the agency’s graphic. If cold air lingers or extends further south, areas within a magenta oval will likely be too cold and stable for thunderstorms or severe weather. Residents in a yellow shaded area could see damaging wind gusts and possibly tornadoes while areas further north deal with an ice storm.

What Officials Are Saying: “We sincerely apologize for any confusion, but we want to make sure residents within the yellow shaded area realize that there is a chance for them to see a damaging wind gust (and perhaps a tornado) while areas further north are dealing with an ice storm,” the National Weather Service said.

The Ice Storm: Gov. Brian Kemp activated 120 National Guard members Saturday to deploy to northeast Georgia. Georgia Power has 10,000 personnel ready to restore power. Ice storm warnings cover 32 counties from the Tennessee border to Athens and metro Atlanta. Ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch are forecast for counties under ice storm warnings. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected in some areas.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”