Marietta City Schools announced Thursday that all Saturday activities will end by noon and all Sunday events are canceled as the district monitors a winter weather forecast.

What’s Happening: The district adjusted weekend activities to help families plan ahead. All Saturday events—including facility rentals, games, practices, and field trips—must wrap up or return to campus by noon on January 24. Everything scheduled after noon Saturday and all day Sunday is canceled.

What’s Important: The changes apply only to weekend activities. The district hasn’t made any decisions yet about school operations next week.

The Process: Marietta City Schools is tracking the forecast and road conditions with help from the National Weather Service, the Marietta Police Department, and regional partners. The district will send another update by 5 p.m. Friday with more information about the weekend and the week ahead.

