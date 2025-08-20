Georgia will see one more round of showers and storms into the weekend. A stronger cold front Sunday should sweep in drier, cooler air to start next week, bringing fall temperatures to the Peach State.

What It Means For You: Expect a soggy Friday and Saturday, then a crisp, quiet feel by Monday and Tuesday.

What’s Happening:

Rain chances climb to about 60% Friday and Saturday, then drop to 40% Sunday, 10% Monday, and 5% Tuesday, per the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

The front will bring drier air. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few thunderstorms are likely this weekend.

Between the Lines: The sharp drop in rain chances early next week points to lower humidity. Nights may feel cooler, with mornings more comfortable for runs and bus stops.

The Big Picture: Summer storms ease when a strong front pulls in air from the north. That pattern lines up with a brief taste of fall for much of Georgia early next week. Whether or not this is another false fall or the real thing remains to be seen.

The Sources: National Weather Service.