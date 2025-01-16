Arctic Air Set to Freeze Georgia Next Week

Prepare for a deep freeze in Georgia. Arctic air is moving into The Peach State next week, bringing much colder weather and the possibility of below freezing temperatures through midweek.

🧊 What’s Happening: Beginning Monday, a wave of arctic air will push through the region, dropping temperatures well below seasonal averages. Forecasts show a strong likelihood of highs struggling to reach freezing in several areas, with even lower wind chills making it feel more frigid.

📍 Why It Matters: These conditions can be dangerous, especially for those with limited heating options or health conditions that make cold weather a challenge. It’s also a critical time to take steps to protect outdoor pets and sensitive plants.

🧥 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The odds of freezing temperatures for extended periods are high, a rare occurrence for the region. Those traveling or working outdoors should be especially cautious as wind chills could make conditions more severe.

📅 What’s Next: Forecasters will refine their predictions over the weekend, so stay tuned for updates. Local governments may issue advisories related to schools, outdoor activities, and cold-weather shelters.

💡 Take Action: Ensure heating systems are in good working order, insulate pipes where needed, and remember to bring pets indoors. This is also a great time to check on neighbors and loved ones who may need assistance staying warm.