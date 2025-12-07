Georgia will see rain overnight into Monday, pleasant sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, then scattered showers return before a cold front brings a significant temperature drop this weekend.

What’s Happening: Showers will move through tonight into early Monday morning, but heavy rain and flooding are not expected. The week brings a mix of sun and showers before Saturday’s big cool-down.

What’s Important: You’ll need an umbrella tonight and early Monday, then again Thursday and Friday. But the biggest story is Saturday when temperatures could drop into the 30s during the day with overnight lows falling into the teens in some areas.

The Timeline: Rain arrives tonight with showers wrapping up Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday bring the nicest weather of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s. Isolated showers return Thursday and Friday before the cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday.

Between the Lines: This will be the coldest weather of the season so far for many Georgia communities. Saturday’s high temperatures of 30 to 50 degrees mark a sharp contrast from the mild 50s and 60s expected earlier in the week.

What to Expect: Tonight through Monday morning will see cloudy skies with rain overnight. Highs Monday reach 47 to 57 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday offer the best weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 45 to 62 degree range. Thursday and Friday bring isolated showers with temperatures ranging from 45 to 68 degrees. Saturday turns sunny but much colder with highs only reaching 30 to 50 degrees and overnight lows dropping to 15 to 35 degrees.