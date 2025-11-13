Georgians hoping for rain to ease the drought will have to wait a little longer, despite two cold fronts moving in this weekend.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says two weak cold fronts will move through Georgia late this weekend and early next week. North Georgia has a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, while central Georgia has just a 15% chance on Monday.

What’s Important: Any rain that does fall will be minimal and won’t help the ongoing drought. The highest chance for rain is in northeast Georgia’s mountains early Sunday morning.

Between the Lines: The forecast shows mostly dry conditions through Saturday. There is almost no chance of thunderstorms during this period.

The Big Picture: Georgia has been dealing with drought conditions for months. Even with cold fronts passing through, weather patterns continue to favor dry weather across most of the state. Any light rainfall will barely register against the moisture deficit many areas are experiencing.

The Sources: National Weather Service.