A powerful storm system spawned a tornado in Gordon County Tuesday night. No one died.

🌪️ Why It Matters: Your neighbors in Sonoraville and surrounding communities woke up to damaged property and blocked roads, showing how quickly severe weather can strike with little warning.

🚨 What Happened: Weather radar detected a tornado moving west to east across southern Gordon County around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

  • The storm cut a path from Reeves community and into Sonoraville
  • Emergency crews worked overnight clearing fallen trees and power lines from roads

🔎 The Details:
National Weather Service officials confirmed Thursday what many residents already suspected.

  • Weather experts classified the tornado as an EF0 with winds reaching 85 mph.
  • There were no serious injuries due to the storm.