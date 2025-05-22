A powerful storm system spawned a tornado in Gordon County Tuesday night. No one died.
🌪️ Why It Matters: Your neighbors in Sonoraville and surrounding communities woke up to damaged property and blocked roads, showing how quickly severe weather can strike with little warning.
🚨 What Happened: Weather radar detected a tornado moving west to east across southern Gordon County around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
- The storm cut a path from Reeves community and into Sonoraville
- Emergency crews worked overnight clearing fallen trees and power lines from roads
🔎 The Details:
National Weather Service officials confirmed Thursday what many residents already suspected.
- Weather experts classified the tornado as an EF0 with winds reaching 85 mph.
- There were no serious injuries due to the storm.