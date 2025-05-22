A powerful storm system spawned a tornado in Gordon County Tuesday night. No one died.

🌪️ Why It Matters: Your neighbors in Sonoraville and surrounding communities woke up to damaged property and blocked roads, showing how quickly severe weather can strike with little warning.

🚨 What Happened: Weather radar detected a tornado moving west to east across southern Gordon County around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm cut a path from Reeves community and into Sonoraville

Emergency crews worked overnight clearing fallen trees and power lines from roads

🔎 The Details:

National Weather Service officials confirmed Thursday what many residents already suspected.

Weather experts classified the tornado as an EF0 with winds reaching 85 mph.

There were no serious injuries due to the storm.