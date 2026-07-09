A cold front pushing into north Georgia is raising the chances of rain and thunderstorms through the weekend, with the northern part of the state facing the greatest risk of severe weather.

What’s happening: North Georgia rain chances climb from 40% Thursday to a peak of 70% Saturday, then ease back to 50% by Monday. Central Georgia builds more slowly, starting at just 15% Thursday and reaching 60% by Monday.

What’s new: The cold front is what’s driving the change. A cold front is a weather boundary where cooler air pushes into warmer air, often setting off storms. Rain chances across both regions were low before it arrived.

What this means for you: Anyone with outdoor plans this weekend, particularly in north Georgia, should expect rain and possible thunderstorms. The main threats from any storms are wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and lightning. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but north Georgia is closest to the front and carries the highest risk.

The path forward: Rain chances stay in the forecast through at least Monday, with central Georgia’s chances continuing to rise into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.