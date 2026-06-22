Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump this week, with the state average falling to $3.65 per gallon just as record numbers of people are expected to hit the roads for the Fourth of July.

What’s Happening: The state average is down 11 cents from last week and 38 cents from last month. Nationally, a gallon of regular gas now costs $3.93 on average, down 14 cents in a week.

What’s New: The national average dropped below $4.00 per gallon for the first time since March 30. Georgia prices are still 70 cents higher than they were a year ago, when the state average sat at $2.95.

By the Numbers:

Georgia average: $3.65 per gallon

National average: $3.93 per gallon

A 15-gallon fill-up in Georgia costs about $54.75

Georgia’s all-time record high was $4.49 per gallon, set June 15, 2022

The national record high was $5.01 per gallon, set June 14, 2022

Where prices are highest in Georgia: Among major markets, Macon ($3.75), Savannah ($3.74), and Athens ($3.68) have the most expensive gas in the state.

Where prices are lowest in Georgia: Dalton ($3.41), Albany ($3.45), and Brunswick ($3.48) have the cheapest gas among major Georgia markets. Drivers in Dalton are paying about 34 cents less per gallon than those in Macon. On a 15-gallon fill-up, that difference comes to about $5.10.

The Path Forward: AAA says record numbers of Georgians are expected to travel for Independence Day, with the holiday travel period starting next weekend.