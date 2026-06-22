Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump this week, with the state average falling to $3.65 per gallon just as record numbers of people are expected to hit the roads for the Fourth of July.
What’s Happening: The state average is down 11 cents from last week and 38 cents from last month. Nationally, a gallon of regular gas now costs $3.93 on average, down 14 cents in a week.
What’s New: The national average dropped below $4.00 per gallon for the first time since March 30. Georgia prices are still 70 cents higher than they were a year ago, when the state average sat at $2.95.
By the Numbers:
- Georgia average: $3.65 per gallon
- National average: $3.93 per gallon
- A 15-gallon fill-up in Georgia costs about $54.75
- Georgia’s all-time record high was $4.49 per gallon, set June 15, 2022
- The national record high was $5.01 per gallon, set June 14, 2022
Where prices are highest in Georgia: Among major markets, Macon ($3.75), Savannah ($3.74), and Athens ($3.68) have the most expensive gas in the state.
Where prices are lowest in Georgia: Dalton ($3.41), Albany ($3.45), and Brunswick ($3.48) have the cheapest gas among major Georgia markets. Drivers in Dalton are paying about 34 cents less per gallon than those in Macon. On a 15-gallon fill-up, that difference comes to about $5.10.
The Path Forward: AAA says record numbers of Georgians are expected to travel for Independence Day, with the holiday travel period starting next weekend.
Pay at the pump. What used to be the height of luxury—an innovation so glorious it practically deserved a red carpet and trumpet fanfare—is now a psychological endurance test.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- Gainesville Mexican restaurant flunks health inspection with filthy ice machine and raw meat problems
- PUMP BREAK: Georgia gas hits $3.65 as holiday travel surges
- Severe storms, possible tornado and flooding threat for North Georgia today
- 16-Year-Old shot and killed on Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County
- Satilla River flood warning issued for Brantley County starting Wednesday