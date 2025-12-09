Georgia will see little to no rain through next Tuesday as dry conditions continue across the state.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Atlanta forecasts little to no precipitation for Georgia over the next seven days. Surrounding states will see rainfall, but Georgia will remain dry.

What’s Important: December typically needs an inch of rain every week just to reach average rainfall for the month. Without rain, drought conditions can build up quickly across the state.

The Timeline: The dry pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday, December 16.

The Big Picture: The dry weather means mild temperatures and good conditions for outdoor activities. But it also means no drought relief is in sight for Georgia. The state needs consistent rainfall to avoid falling further behind normal precipitation levels for December.