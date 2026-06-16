A weather disturbance in the Northwest Gulf of Mexico has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical storm or hurricane within the next three days, and heavy rain is already expected in Georgia by the end of this week no matter what the system does.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service is tracking the disturbance off the coast of Texas. Forecasters classify a 60% formation chance as a medium probability.

What’s still unknown: It is too early to say whether Georgia will see strong winds or other severe weather. Right now, heavy rainfall is the only confirmed threat for the region.

What this means for you: Tropical moisture is expected to push heavy rain into North and Central Georgia by the end of the week.