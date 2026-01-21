Listen to this post

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet and John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet schools were named to the College Board’s 2024-2025 Advanced Placement School Honor Roll on Jan. 9. The recognition identifies schools whose Advanced Placement programs deliver strong results and expand college readiness.

What’s Important: Davidson Fine Arts earned Platinum status — the highest level — maintaining its 2024 standing. A.R. Johnson moved up from Bronze to Gold.

To qualify, schools must meet thresholds in three areas:

• Percentage of graduating seniors who took at least one Advanced Placement exam

• Percentage who scored 3 or higher on any Advanced Placement exam

• Percentage who took five or more Advanced Placement exams during high school

“The skills acquired in Advanced Placement courses goes well beyond college, it provides students the ability to think more critically and engage with other hardworking students,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, Richmond County School System superintendent.

What’s Confirmed: Nine other Richmond County School System high schools earned high College Culture scores for the percentage of graduating seniors who took at least one Advanced Placement exam:

• Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School

• The Academy of Richmond County

• George P. Butler

• Cross Creek

• Glen Hills

• Hephzibah

• Westside

• Lucy C. Laney

The College Board’s Advanced Placement School Honor Roll is based on data from the 2023-2024 school year.