Georgia drivers heading out for the Fourth of July holiday will face higher gas prices, pricier flights, and some of the busiest roads of the year — with a record 2.41 million state residents expected to travel this week.
What’s Happening: AAA projects 2.41 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home between June 27 and July 5. That’s a 1% increase over last year and the highest number ever recorded for the holiday in Georgia. The vast majority — about 2.14 million people — will drive.
What’s New: Gas is averaging $3.61 per gallon in Georgia, up from $2.91 at this time last year. Prices have dipped slightly in recent weeks, but AAA says they could climb again as holiday demand increases. Domestic round-trip airfare is averaging about $830 per ticket, with flights to popular spots like Chicago and Denver running 5% higher than last year. Car rentals are 10% more expensive than they were for the same holiday week in 2025.
By the Numbers:
- 2.14 million Georgians driving (up 1%)
- 163,982 Georgians flying (essentially unchanged)
- 109,472 Georgians traveling by bus, train, or cruise (up 5%)
- Nationally, 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel — also a record
Best and Worst Times to Drive: The stretch starting Thursday, July 2 will be the busiest on the roads, according to traffic data from INRIX. All times are Eastern.
- Today, Monday, June 29: worst 2–6 p.m., best before noon
- Tuesday, June 30: worst 3–6 p.m., best before 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 1: worst noon–9 p.m., best before noon
- Thursday, July 2: worst 2–6 p.m., best before noon
- Friday, July 3: worst noon–7 p.m., best before 11 a.m.
- Saturday, July 4: worst 10 a.m.–2 p.m., best after 3 p.m.
- Sunday, July 5: worst noon–6 p.m., best before 11 a.m.
Road Safety: Nearly 1 in 3 summertime traffic deaths in the U.S. involves an impaired driver, according to AAA crash data. Last year, AAA handled more than 687,000 roadside calls during Fourth of July week — half required towing, and nearly 30% were for dead batteries or flat tires. Nationwide, about 350 people are struck and killed each year while standing outside a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road. AAA’s free Tow to Go service, which gives impaired drivers a ride home and tows their car, runs from 6 p.m. Friday, July 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6.
What This Means for You: Leaving before noon on most days this week will help drivers avoid the worst traffic. Anyone renting a car should expect to pay 10% more than last year, with Thursday, July 2 shaping up as the busiest pickup day.
The Path Forward: The holiday travel period runs through Sunday, July 5.
Just once I’d like to pump gas without feeling like I’m applying for a mortgage.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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