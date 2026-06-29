Georgia drivers heading out for the Fourth of July holiday will face higher gas prices, pricier flights, and some of the busiest roads of the year — with a record 2.41 million state residents expected to travel this week.

What’s Happening: AAA projects 2.41 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home between June 27 and July 5. That’s a 1% increase over last year and the highest number ever recorded for the holiday in Georgia. The vast majority — about 2.14 million people — will drive.

What’s New: Gas is averaging $3.61 per gallon in Georgia, up from $2.91 at this time last year. Prices have dipped slightly in recent weeks, but AAA says they could climb again as holiday demand increases. Domestic round-trip airfare is averaging about $830 per ticket, with flights to popular spots like Chicago and Denver running 5% higher than last year. Car rentals are 10% more expensive than they were for the same holiday week in 2025.

By the Numbers:

2.14 million Georgians driving (up 1%)

163,982 Georgians flying (essentially unchanged)

109,472 Georgians traveling by bus, train, or cruise (up 5%)

Nationally, 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel — also a record

Best and Worst Times to Drive: The stretch starting Thursday, July 2 will be the busiest on the roads, according to traffic data from INRIX. All times are Eastern.

Today, Monday, June 29: worst 2–6 p.m., best before noon

Tuesday, June 30: worst 3–6 p.m., best before 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1: worst noon–9 p.m., best before noon

Thursday, July 2: worst 2–6 p.m., best before noon

Friday, July 3: worst noon–7 p.m., best before 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 4: worst 10 a.m.–2 p.m., best after 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 5: worst noon–6 p.m., best before 11 a.m.

Road Safety: Nearly 1 in 3 summertime traffic deaths in the U.S. involves an impaired driver, according to AAA crash data. Last year, AAA handled more than 687,000 roadside calls during Fourth of July week — half required towing, and nearly 30% were for dead batteries or flat tires. Nationwide, about 350 people are struck and killed each year while standing outside a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road. AAA’s free Tow to Go service, which gives impaired drivers a ride home and tows their car, runs from 6 p.m. Friday, July 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6.

What This Means for You: Leaving before noon on most days this week will help drivers avoid the worst traffic. Anyone renting a car should expect to pay 10% more than last year, with Thursday, July 2 shaping up as the busiest pickup day.

The Path Forward: The holiday travel period runs through Sunday, July 5.