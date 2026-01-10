Listen to this post

MARTA says its new railcars are delayed but that multiple new trains are undergoing testing as the agency prepares for an expected increase in ridership during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What’s Happening: MARTA responded to reports of delays in the delivery of its new CQ400 railcars. The authority said four new trains are currently being tested before entering regular service.

What We Know: These new railcars are part of MARTA’s efforts to modernize its fleet. The new trains were anticipated earlier but will enter service closer to the start of the World Cup matches this summer. MARTA officials claim they are making sure the trains are safe and ready for riders without rushing the process.

MARTA’s modernization plan also includes other upgrades to other parts of their services, such as improved lighting in stations, safer platforms, and improvements to bus networks and stations.

What’s Next: Officials said the four new trains in Atlanta will enter service in phases after testing is complete. Additional trains will be added to the fleet over the next few years until all of the legacy fleet is retired.