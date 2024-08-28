Why is The Brookhaven MARTA Station Closing for 6 Weeks?

MARTA will temporarily close Brookhaven Station from Oct. 7 to Nov. 15 to replace deteriorating pavers on the rail station platform. During this period, Gold Line trains will bypass the station, although service will continue as scheduled.

Shuttle buses will connect Brookhaven with nearby Lenox and Chamblee stations.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood stated that the platform’s pavers have become a safety concern, necessitating the renovation. The six-week closure will expedite the project by nearly two years and reduce costs by $9 million.

In addition to the platform work, further enhancements are planned for the station, including upgrades to the concourse, canopy, and signage, along with the installation of new SMART restrooms.

The full renovation project, part of MARTA’s $1 billion Station Rehabilitation Program, is expected to be completed by fiscal year 2027 at a cost of $13 million.

