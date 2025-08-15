Winds stay away. Waves do not. Residents from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry should plan for rough surf and dangerous currents next week due to Hurricane Erin.

🌊 Why It Matters: Lives are at risk in strong rip currents. According to the National Hurricane Center, distant storms can send powerful swells that turn a beach day into an emergency in seconds.

🏝️ What’s Happening: Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Hurricane Erin will pass well offshore, roughly 500 miles east of our coast, while growing into a large hurricane. Local forecast guidance shows its swells arriving early in the week.

Monday: Breakers near 3 to 5 feet, stronger late day, per regional modeling.

Tuesday through Thursday: Surf over 5 feet at times, with sets near 8 feet possible, forecasters say. Friday trends lower to 3 to 5 feet.

⚠️ Read This Before You Go: Rip current risk runs high all week, according to beach safety officials. Lifeguards may close the water to swimmers. Surfing may be allowed under posted rules. If the water is closed, stay out.

⏳ Weekend Window: Conditions stay calm through Sunday. So if you want a beach day, this weekend is your chance. Local meteorologists call for light winds, small waves, and a low rip risk.

🏖️ Shoreline Watch: Beach erosion is likely in weak spots, according to coastal managers. Higher waves may run to the dune line. Stay away from steep cuts in the sand. Those walls can collapse without warning.

🌐 The Big Picture: This is physics, not panic. A big storm spins far offshore and pushes energy across the ocean. That energy arrives as long-period swell that stacks up near the beach. The result is heavy surf, fast-moving rip currents, and sudden drop-offs. Plan around the water, not the radar. Check the beach flags. Keep kids and weak swimmers out during high-risk periods. Obey lifeguards. Go home safe.