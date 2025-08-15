Marietta Police say they’ve identified the driver accused of a hit-and-run that killed a Chattanooga trucker on I-75—and they now have a warrant in hand. The man’s attorney told investigators he will turn himself in.

🚓 What’s New:vMarietta Police announced they secured a warrant charging 48-year-old Christopher Bradshaw of Canton with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree and felony hit and run.

Investigators say evidence and witness statements confirm Bradshaw as the driver who hit 36-year-old Terrell Lowdermilk early Wednesday, then left the scene. Bradshaw’s attorney says he intends to surrender.

🧭 Catch Up: According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the I-75 north entrance ramp at South Marietta Parkway. Police reported Lowdermilk had pulled over after a collision involving two tractor-trailers—one stopped on the interstate shoulder, the other on the South Marietta Parkway exit ramp.

Investigators said Lowdermilk was outside his truck in the left lane of the entrance ramp when a separate vehicle hit him and kept going. Police initially said scene evidence pointed to a 2019–2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

🔍 Between The Lines: Police credit on-scene work and follow-up for the breakthrough. In their update, the department said the initial officer’s evidence search and “countless hours” from investigators led to the charges.

📞 How To Help: Marietta Police previously asked anyone with information to contact Officer D. Lester at 770-794-5352.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

🗂️ The Sources: Marietta Police Department