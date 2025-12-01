Drivers on I-95 north in Chatham County faced long delays after a crash blocked two lanes near the U.S. 80 exit. State traffic officials now say all lanes are clear.

What’s Happening: A crash blocked two northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Louisville Road and U.S. 80, around mile marker 102, in Chatham County. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported an expected end time of 5 p.m., and later said the scene was cleared and all lanes were open.

Why It Matters For Drivers: Traffic backed up for miles on I-95 north as crews worked the scene. Drivers headed toward Savannah or the I-16 split saw slow traffic and were urged to use other routes until the crash site cleared.

What We Can See: A state traffic camera image from the scene shows:

A tractor-trailer stretched across the right side of the roadway near the ramp area, with tow trucks and emergency vehicles on site.

Northbound traffic stacked in a long line in the left lanes, with trucks and cars moving slowly past the crash area.

What We Do Not Know Yet: Officials have not released details on how the crash happened or whether anyone was hurt. There is no public information yet on how many vehicles were involved.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Transportation.