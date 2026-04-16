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Two crashes are blocking lanes on metro Atlanta highways during Thursday’s morning commute.

What’s Happening: In DeKalb County, a crash on I-675 North at I-285 is blocking one left lane near mile marker 9. In Fulton County, a separate crash on I-20 East at McDaniel Street is blocking one left lane near mile marker 56.4.

Estimated Clearance Times:

I-675 North at I-285 (DeKalb County): 7:30 a.m.

I-20 East at McDaniel Street (Fulton County): 8:00 a.m.

How This Affects Real People: Both crashes are happening right at the start of the morning rush. Drivers on either route should expect delays and find alternate roads where possible.

The Path Forward: The clearance times are estimates. Live updates are available at 511ga.org.