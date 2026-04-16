Two crashes are blocking lanes on metro Atlanta highways during Thursday’s morning commute.
What’s Happening: In DeKalb County, a crash on I-675 North at I-285 is blocking one left lane near mile marker 9. In Fulton County, a separate crash on I-20 East at McDaniel Street is blocking one left lane near mile marker 56.4.
Estimated Clearance Times:
- I-675 North at I-285 (DeKalb County): 7:30 a.m.
- I-20 East at McDaniel Street (Fulton County): 8:00 a.m.
How This Affects Real People: Both crashes are happening right at the start of the morning rush. Drivers on either route should expect delays and find alternate roads where possible.
The Path Forward: The clearance times are estimates. Live updates are available at 511ga.org.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.