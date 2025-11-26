All lanes of I-75 northbound are completely closed in Henry County after multiple vehicles crashed Tuesday morning.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 213 around 11 a.m. Traffic is being forced off the interstate at exit 205.

What’s Important: Drivers heading north through Henry County need to find alternate routes. GDOT has not said when the interstate will reopen.

GDOT said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.