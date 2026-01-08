A tractor-trailer fire closed lanes on I-75 southbound in Monroe County early Friday morning, backing up traffic for miles as crews worked to clear the scene.

What’s Happening

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the fire started around 5:28 a.m. near mile marker 182 on I-75 south. The trailer was destroyed in the blaze, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported, and firefighters have extinguished the flames.

Traffic remained heavily backed up hours after the fire as crews continued clearing the roadway.

What’s Important

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to use alternate routes and plan for extra travel time. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire have not been released.

What’s Still Unknown

Authorities have not said what the truck was carrying or how long the roadway will remain affected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.