Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-75 in Macon

A pedestrian died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-75 in Bibb County. The fatal collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. near the Pio Nono Avenue on-ramp. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 34-year-old man driving a 2008 Honda Accord northbound on I-75 hit the pedestrian who was walking in the travel lane. The driver reportedly did not see the person walking on the interstate.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released the identity of the pedestrian pending notification of family members.

In Context: Pedestrians on interstate highways face extreme danger due to high-speed traffic and limited escape routes. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, pedestrians are prohibited from walking on interstate highways except in emergencies, making these situations particularly hazardous.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this fatal collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Drivers should remain vigilant, especially during dawn and dusk hours when visibility is reduced, and pedestrians should avoid walking on interstate highways under any circumstances except dire emergencies.

