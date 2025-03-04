Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash Near The Battery

A person died after being hit by a car on Cobb Parkway near The Battery Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The fatal collision happened just outside Smyrna city limits near Calibre Brooke Way.

🚨 Why It Matters: The deadly crash occurred on one of Cobb County’s busiest corridors, raising safety concerns for residents who walk near this entertainment district. Pedestrian deaths continue to be a serious problem across metro Atlanta.

🚗 What’s Happening: Police say the driver stayed at the scene after hitting the pedestrian. Authorities have not released the victim’s name or any other details about what led to the crash.

🔍 Between the Lines: The area where this crash happened connects to The Battery, where thousands of people visit restaurants, shops and Truist Park.