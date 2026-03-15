Multiple police vehicles with flashing red, blue, and yellow lights are blocking a road at night. A few people are standing near the vehicles, and other cars are visible in the background with their headlights on. The scene is illuminated by streetlights and emergency lights.
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A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta late Tuesday night, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening: Deputies and emergency personnel responded around 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road after a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was found with fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: The victim’s name has not been released. The sheriff’s office said it is waiting to notify the person’s family before releasing that information.

The Path Forward: The sheriff’s office said it will release more information as it becomes available.

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