A Paulding County man now faces 30 counts of sexual exploitation of children after a months-long investigation that began with a tip from two national child safety organizations.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the case started in January when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force reported a tip involving 117 files suspected of containing child sexual abuse material.

The Investigation

Detectives spent months reviewing the files before the trail led them to Daniel Esquivel. The Sheriff’s Office says investigators confirmed his identity through his email address, phone number, and IP address. A technical services analyst reviewed the case and confirmed a total of 10 tips connected to Esquivel.

After reviewing the original 117 files, detectives say they found 193 separate clips of child sexual abuse material contained in videos and photos.

The Search and Arrest

On April 1, detectives executed a search warrant at Esquivel’s home and collected multiple electronic devices. Esquivel was then interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office, where the Sheriff’s Office says he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to possessing the material. He also told investigators there could be as many as 300 additional videos still in his possession.

In total, the electronic devices and the original tip contained more than 1,400 videos and photos, along with more than 300 animated images depicting child-like figures, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Esquivel now faces 30 counts of sexual exploitation of children. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains open as detectives work to determine whether any of the material was shared with others.

The Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the emotional weight the case placed on its staff, noting that detectives spent months reviewing deeply disturbing material. The office credited its investigators for their dedication in protecting children.

“Those of you out there who commit these types of crimes, make no mistake about it: we will find you,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.