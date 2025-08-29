Visitors heading to downtown Atlanta for Labor Day weekend will have expanded public transit options as MARTA adds extra service and safety measures to handle large crowds expected at major events.

Dragon Con, the Aflac Kickoff Classic, the Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival, and the Pure Heat Community Festival are all expected to draw thousands between Thursday and Monday. MARTA will offer additional rail service on Saturday and Sunday and place extra staff and police at high-traffic stations.

Fans attending the college football matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium can take the train to the GWCC or Vine City stations. Festivalgoers heading to Dragon Con can get off at Peachtree Center Station, while those attending the Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival can use Inman Park/Reynoldstown or North Avenue stations.

The Pure Heat Community Festival in Piedmont Park is accessible from Midtown Station. Participants in the Big Peach Sizzler 10K and 5K can use the Chamblee, Brookhaven, or Buckhead stations.

To improve safety, MARTA is using crowd control measures, including metering at busy stations and placing EMS personnel at key locations. Escalator and elevator support teams will be on standby.

MARTA is also encouraging riders to download the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app for contactless fare payment and See & Say 2.0 to report suspicious activity. Restrooms will be open at 16 stations, but those at Five Points Station remain closed during construction.

For real-time updates and alerts, riders can follow @MARTAservice on social media or visit the agency’s website.