Drivers in parts of Cherokee County will run into single-lane closures Saturday, June 27, as road crews work at two locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s Happening: The closures will be intermittent, meaning lanes will open and close as crews work. Two locations are affected: – East Cherokee Drive at Macedonia Elementary School – Highland Point subdivision, part of the county’s 2026 Phase 2 resurfacing project

What This Means for You: If your route takes you through either area Saturday, plan for possible delays and give yourself extra time.

The Path Forward: The work is scheduled for Saturday only. The county did not say when the broader Highland Point resurfacing project is expected to wrap up.