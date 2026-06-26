Drivers in parts of Cherokee County will run into single-lane closures Saturday, June 27, as road crews work at two locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What’s Happening: The closures will be intermittent, meaning lanes will open and close as crews work. Two locations are affected: – East Cherokee Drive at Macedonia Elementary School – Highland Point subdivision, part of the county’s 2026 Phase 2 resurfacing project
What This Means for You: If your route takes you through either area Saturday, plan for possible delays and give yourself extra time.
The Path Forward: The work is scheduled for Saturday only. The county did not say when the broader Highland Point resurfacing project is expected to wrap up.
A 63-year-old from Acworth got 10 years behind bars for his road rage incident because he chose to fire 14 rounds into the driver’s side of another car while stopped at a red light. This is not how a civilized society behaves.
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- Lane closures planned Saturday on East Cherokee Drive and in Highland Point