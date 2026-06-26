Drivers in parts of Cherokee County will run into single-lane closures Saturday, June 27, as road crews work at two locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s Happening: The closures will be intermittent, meaning lanes will open and close as crews work. Two locations are affected: – East Cherokee Drive at Macedonia Elementary School – Highland Point subdivision, part of the county’s 2026 Phase 2 resurfacing project

What This Means for You: If your route takes you through either area Saturday, plan for possible delays and give yourself extra time.

The Path Forward: The work is scheduled for Saturday only. The county did not say when the broader Highland Point resurfacing project is expected to wrap up.

A 63-year-old from Acworth got 10 years behind bars for his road rage incident because he chose to fire 14 rounds into the driver’s side of another car while stopped at a red light. This is not how a civilized society behaves.
— B.T. Clark
Principles Are Like Pants by B.T. Clark Buy the Book on Amazon →
Trending Now ↻ just now
  1. PAY UP OR GET ARRESTED: Fake fed scam hits Brantley County
  2. Georgia man and his mother arrested in murder case
  3. Chamblee BBQ joint fails health inspection: Vape pens and WD-40 found near meat
  4. A sewage spill killed more than 44,000 fish in the Chattahoochee River
  5. Lane closures planned Saturday on East Cherokee Drive and in Highland Point
Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google