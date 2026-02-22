Listen to this post

A single lane will close on Bells Ferry Road next week as part of a bridge replacement project.

What’s Happening: Cherokee County will close one lane on Bells Ferry Road from Alex Street southbound to Wooten Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. next week. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during those hours.

What’s Important: The closure is part of the Bells Ferry Bridge Replacement project. Delays are possible during the closure hours.

The Path Forward: The work is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the area. Drivers should plan for extra travel time when using this route next week.